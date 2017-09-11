Women’s soccer defeat Missouri Baptist to move to 3-0

By Todd Porter Jr, The Circuit.

Great defense helped number three ranked women’s soccer generate explosive offense in their third straight win of the year on Sept. 2.

The Ravens found the back of the net two times in the final 45 minutes on Wednesday evening, including two goals from sophomore Emily Ambuul. The 4-0 shutout is the second time this year the women have held an American Midwest Conference opponent to a zero-score game.

Of the Ravens season-high 23 shot attempts, 12 came during the first-half offensive shutout compared to the Spartan’s five attempts.

Within the first 13:29 minutes of the match, the Ravens were on board and leading 1-0, as Ambuul would head-in a ball off a pass from Madison Sanders. Ambuul finished the night with six shot attempts.

Junior forward Ann Romano soon after cranked free a strike 40-feet out off a failed clear attempt from Missouri Baptist’s defense.

The Lady Ravens took a 2-0 lead into the locker room.

The Spartans came out of the break looking to score, but Benedictine’s senior keeper Ellen Loughman turned Missouri Baptist away at every chance. Loughman finished the match with three saves on 85:16 minutes of play.

Senior All-American Rosie McShane finished the night with three shot attempts and one goal in the final 86:48 of the match. McShane became the third player in Benedictine’s school history to pass 100 career points.

“Honestly, I had no idea I was near the 100-point mark,” McShane said. “It’s definitely an honor and I feel extremely lucky to have achieved it, but I think it speaks to the overall success we’ve had as a team the past three seasons. One hundred points is definitely not something you do on your own.”

The Ravens defense played tough throughout the second half and managed to hold the opponent to only 11 shot attempts.

“Defense is huge for us and Coach Roblee definitely has high expectations for our back line,” McShane said. “We know we have to be sharp in the back to get the results we want. It’s important that our back line shows up every game with a real presence, and they do.”

In addition to outshooting Missouri Baptist 23-11, the Ravens also held a 10-4 advantage in corner kicks as they continued to rotate the set duties from the corner flags through out the ladies soccer team.

With high expectations and a long season ahead, the Ravens set their goals high with hopes to return to the national tournament for the fourth consecutive year. According to McShane, “We’re taking the season one game and practice at a time, making sure we do the little things right.”

Taking care of the little things is exactly what the lady Ravens have done, for they have held their opponent to only 33 shot attempts so far this year, compared to the 97 shot attempts dispersed throughout the Ravens’ line up.