Welcome to the new and improved Ralph Nolan Gymnasium

By Ann Marie Reasor, The Circuit.

It’s out with the old and in with the new.

Earlier in the semester, it was announced that the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium would be receiving new seating for the fans.

The improvements will be completed in time for the graduating class of 2017 to break them in during their commencement ceremony on May 13.

There weren’t any complaints about the old bleachers, but they were becoming outdated and rundown. Earlier this year, a section had to be held up by hand when a motor gave out. Operations then concocted a fixture to keep it in place.

Besides the fact that the bleachers needed some TLC, it was a part of the athletic department’s vision to help “raise the value of the gym.”

The department received donations and also fundraised to help make this opportunity happen.

Vequan Clark, super-senior and player for the Raven Basketball team, says he is eagerly anticipating the upgrade.

“It’s going to look really great,” said Clark. “Coach is always saying ‘leave things better than they were’ and we get to do that here.”

The players also hope the new bleachers increase the fan base.

Grant Lahm, sophomore and player for the basketball team, has high hopes for the renovations.

“I think the new bleachers will increase the amount of fans we have watching the games because they will better the viewing experience,” said Lahm. “I hope they allow more people to attend the games. This will give us more of a home court advantage when we have a strong crowd behind us.”

Generations of Ravens will be able to enjoy the renovations, and current Ravens are looking forward to breaking them in.

Courtney Ramseier, sophomore, loves to attend the volleyball and basketball games held there.

“I would never not go because of the old bleachers, but knowing that next season they’re going to be even more comfortable is very exciting,” said Ramseier.

The new bleachers may seem like an insignificant change, but they will prove to be invaluable for years to come.