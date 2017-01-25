Welcome spring transfers!

By Ann Marie Reasor, The Circuit.

Benedictine College hosted its annual spring transfer beanie banquet on January 17, 2017 with a total of 26 new students. Rachel Zook, Lead Student Ambassador, is ready for them to get started on their new journey.

“I’m looking forward to them understanding and seeing why everyone says they love the community here because there are so many cool people on this campus,” said Zook.

“I understand transferring into a school halfway through the year is not an easy thing to do, but I hope they can find the things about Benedictine that make us a unique and special place.”

Benedictine is known for having many well-respected and beloved traditions.

“Spring ROC (Raven Orientation Camp) is much more relaxed than ROC Week in the fall,” Zook said. “Spring ROC is really more focused on making sure transfers are getting all of the logistical information for Benedictine. We have our Ambassadors meeting with them and hanging out with them so they will have some friendly faces on campus. We still have a Beanie Banquet for them, and yes, they still have to ‘caw.’”

Zook is not the only one excited for the transfers’ new adventures, but the students are as well.

Skyla Wolf, sophomore, says she was not happy at her previous college. She knew it was a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to transfer and she took it. She now continues the Raven legacy in her family, with her mother and grandmother graduating, together, in 1998.

Wolf’s favorite tradition so far is the lighting ceremony to the Blessed Mother at the college’s Marian grotto.

Stephanie Finder, senior, loves the community at Benedictine. She comes from the military where the atmosphere is “more intense”.

Finder is a little disappointed she missed the games and excitement of fall ROC week, but still finds it very easy to bond with everyone on campus.

“You’re going to find someone who is in the same boat as you,” she said. “You know, you have fun with it.”

Despite how some Ravens feel, Finder loves the beanie tradition. She is excited to have it as a piece of memorabilia forever.

“I challenge the incoming students to immerse themselves in the BC culture,” Zook said.