Vice President Pence attends pro-life march

By Ann Marie Reasor, The Circuit.

For the first time in the history of the March for Life, a sitting Vice-President attended and addressed the event.

The March for Life is an annual pro-life rally. It’s held in Washington, D.C on or around the anniversary of the bill Roe vs. Wade, the trial which legalized abortion.

In a statement to the Washington Times, Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, said, “We [were] very pleased to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to speak at this year’s March for Life. His appearance mark[ed] a historic moment for the pro-life movement as Vice President Pence will be the first Vice President or President to speak at the March for Life.”

Mike Pence not only attended the annual march against abortion, he also shared some words with the people.

“Along with you, we will not grow weary, we will not rest until we restore a culture of life in America for ourselves and our posterity,” Pence said. “Life is winning again in America.”

Grace King, sophomore, was at the march when Pence took the stage. “I thought it was courageous, honestly,” said King. “It was so amazing that he decided to come. He said that President Trump asked him to be there and speak; I thought that was amazing also.”

Earlier that day, President Trump posted on his Twitter account stating, “The March for Life is so important. To all of you marching– you have my full support.”

Many who attended the march said there was a very uplifting feeling in the air. Everyone seemed hopeful and happy to be there supporting their cause.

According to King, even Pence seemed uplifted. “He definitely did not hold back his passion about abolishing abortion, which was amazing,” she said. “I agreed with everything he was saying and I don’t know how else to describe my emotion besides just happiness.”

Planned Parenthood has been quoted calling Pence the “most extreme lawmaker of the 21 century.”

Mancini, in another statement to the Washington Times said, “As a former Member of Congress, governor and now Vice President, Mr. Pence has demonstrated throughout his entire career how one person can indeed make a difference in the ultimate human right — the right to life.”

Many have said they feel a new hope that the end of abortion is nearer in the future than they thought.

King believes Pence brought a certain intangible hope for the community that day. She believes it was a strong statement having the Vice President of the United States there.