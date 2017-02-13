Upcoming panel to discuss gender identity

By Ivy Mackey, The Circuit.

For numerous Catholics, the issue of sexual identity is one of significant concern. Said issue will be discussed at the Benedictine College Gender Identity Ethics panel.

Hosted by the Benedictine College Student Nurses’ Association (BCSNA), the ethics panel is held every spring to discuss topics relevant to Catholic students going into the healthcare field. Past topics include euthanasia and abortion.

“We usually try to come up with some topic that’s relevant in the world today,” said Anna Hagenkord, a senior and President of BCSNA.

With the LGBTQ movement and the question of identity becoming more and more commonplace, students will be wondering what to do.

“We wanted to be able to know how we can react as Catholic nurses,” said Maria Lanciotti, a junior and Events Coordinator for BCSNA.

The panel is set to host six qualified speakers including: Chuck Weder, Kansas State Representative; Bernadette Maddock, RN; Dr. Mike Moffitt; Dr. Jacque Pfeifer; Dr. Brungardt; and Dr. John Rziha.

Despite the rather controversial nature surrounding transgender issues, Hagenkord and Lanciotti are confident that the panel will be a success.

Whether you are going into the healthcare field or not, it’s important that we defend our faith,” Hagenkord said.

The panel will take place on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the McAllister Board Room on the fourth floor of the Ferrell Academic Center. Attendees are encouraged to come with questions for “Q and A.”

For more information, contact Anna Hagenkord at hage1787@ravens.benedictine.edu or Maria Lanciotti at lanc1838@ravens.benedictine.edu