Upcoming little siblings weekend

By Sarah Sapenoff, The Circuit.

One of Benedictine’s many traditions is scheduled for the weekend of March 24.

Little Sibling’s Weekend is a traditional event that is put on by the student ambassadors. The weekend gives Benedictine students a chance to have their little siblings visit campus and stay with them.

“The goal for Little Siblings Weekend is to create a fun and positive environment,” said Bailee Moylan, junior and student ambassador. “Students can create life long memories with their little siblings.”

Every year the special weekend has a specific theme and t-shirts that are created around the theme.

“This year’s theme is ‘How to Train Your Raven,’” Moylan said.

The student ambassadors also plan multiple events for the weekend.

“The events range from a movie night, to activities in the Murphy Recreation Center and a Mikey Needleman concert,” Moylan said.

The wide ridge of events helps to ensure that the little siblings have a weekend to remember.

“My little sister loves to visit Benedictine. She absolutely loves the school,” said Gabby Ferraro, senior student. “It’s awesome for her to see what my life is like.”

For more information on the schedule, rules, and how to buy a t-shirt, visit: http://www.benedictine.edu/special/events/little-sibs-weekend.