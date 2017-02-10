By Grace King, The Circuit.

Turner Hall hosted a fun event to help educate their fellow students about the dangers of alcohol abuse.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Turner Hall Lip-Sync Battle held their alcohol-free event in the O’Malley and McAllister Auditorium in the evening.

This was not the first year Turner Hall has hosted the Lip-Sync Battle.

“We’ve had the Lip-Sync Battle for at least five years in a row,” said Bryant Suellentrop, sophomore Turner Hall Resident Assistant.

“We figured it was a great way for the prospective new students and the students on campus to engage in community and have a chance to show their many talents,” Suellentrop said. “People always enjoy it. We had a big crowd out there this year again.”

There were four guest judges: Mr. Tharaldson, choir director, Catherine Kluempers, senior, Larry Wilcox, coach of the BC football team and Janet Wilcox, director of the Student Success Center.

The process was similar to that of Dancing with the Stars or American Idol. In each of these shows, the performers all receive comments and praises from the judges at the event. Some of the comments have comedic background to them.

After each performance, the groups went off to the side and the judges gave their thoughts and praises to their routine.

Catherine Kluempers, senior guest judge and member of the Lemkeys a capella group, talked about judging the Lip-Sync Battle.

“We were told to make some comments mostly just for show, because we didn’t actually have anything to do with the results,” Kluempers said. “It was pretty funny! I had to write down certain aspects that I thought were unique.”

Lip-syncing and dancing were not the only things that occurred at the battle. There were also raffles, minute to win it games and informative alcoholic awareness videos.

The RA staff was split into a few different groups to accomplish the goals for the event.

Suellentrop alongside fellow RA John Paul Sponsel, were in charge of deciding the raffle items, filming, recording, etc.

“The first commercial was actually reused from the Lip-Sync two years ago,” Suellentrop said.

“The other two— John Paul and I were in charge of those.”

The different videos warned about the dangers of drinking while under the influence and different alternatives as opposed to going to parties. The entire event emphasized the importance of not abusing alcohol. Many people attended the event in support.

In Kluempers’s opinion, alcohol is something that can be easily abused. When alcohol is abused, that is when it becomes a problem.

“Alcohol in itself is not wrong or dangerous, but it can easily turn bad and that’s super scary, especially with college students who maybe aren’t as educated on the potential effects and how dangerous they really could be,” she said. “I think it’s all about just being educated so you can have fun and stay safe.”

The event’s main purpose is to have fun but to also educate people so they understand the dangers of alcohol, Suellentrop said.

At the end of the show, Turner Hall surprised the audience by bringing out the school a capella group, the Lemkeys. The Lemkeys sang their own rendition of Adele’s hit, ‘Send My Love.’

“We don’t want to give away our whole set so we knew we were only going to sing one song,” Kluempers said. “It was our most prepared song because we started learning it last semester. It was one of the ones we felt most comfortable with.

There were eight different acts at the battle. They varied from group dancing to today’s music, to lip-syncing to classics, and dancing to Broadway music.

“I liked how many people got involved,” Kluempers said.

There was a big turn out for the event.

“[It was] the biggest turn out I think that the Turner Lip-Sync has ever had or, to my knowledge, any alcohol-free event has ever had,” Suellentrop said. “We had over 700 people there. It was nuts!”