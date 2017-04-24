Truth is not objective – results of Discovery Day

By Grace King, The Circuit.

Discovery Day kicked off this year on April 5. Discovery Day is a day where student’s peers and teachers recognize their hard work.

With up to 80 events happening on campus, Discovery Day always has something to be attended.

One presentation, “Three Nerds and an Oven,” included business methods for opening up a future bakery.

The group’s mission statement is to “bring more enjoyment of the fictional through superior baking, community and business.”

The idea came to be when two senior education majors, Sara McFarland and Hannah Vogt, joked about what they would do if they decided not to teach.

They came to the conclusion that they would own their own bakery and sell many different types of treats.

The two made a business model and a marketing plan. Senior Caroline Warnke, marketing, stepped into the role of overseeing the business aspect of the project, including marketing research and financial statements. The other two girls were in charge of finding the recipes and baking the treats.

Each treat was named after a different book character or place in a book such as “Emerald City,” “Lovely Ladies,” “Sorting Hat,” the “Grinch” and more.

They concluded their presentation by stating that their business is not realistic at this point in their lives because they’re still students.

Later in the day, the annual keynote speech took place.

Chief of the Diagnostic Lab for Centers for Disease Control Prevention in Fort Collins, Colorado, Dr. Robert Lanciotti presented on “The Zika Virus Epidemic: An inside look at how the CDC responds to global virus epidemics.”

Lanciotti, in addition to lecturing on recent epidemics, gave a brief life witness as he advanced in his career.

Just last year, Lanciotti was demoted from his chief position for raising questions about the company’s new test for Zika. He was later reinstated in summer of 2016.

The Washington Post gives a further explanation for Lanciotti’s demotion and later reinstation.

“Lanciotti was demoted in May after he raised concerns inside and outside the agency about the CDC’s decision in the spring to recommend a new test for Zika. That test is substantially less effective than another established test, he said, and misses nearly 40 percent of Zika infections. He also said the agency withheld information about testing differences from state and local public health laboratories.”

“When the worst possible thing happens, go before the Lord and the Most Blessed Sacrament,” said Lanciotti reflecting on his demotion.

Lanciotti concluded his talk saying, “We live in times where people are trying to create their own truth. Truth is not objective.”