Track and Field set to start 2017 outdoor season

By Vequan Clark, The Circuit.

The Raven Track and Field program is looking to have a strong outdoor season with young talent and some successful veteran leadership.

The Ravens head into the outdoor season with two athletes that earned All-America honors at the 2017 NAIA Indoor Track National Championships. John Danner competed in the 1,000 meters while Lucy Leighton competed in the 3,000 meters.

“There may be a little more pressure to perform than before, but I enjoy that,” Danner said. “I always perform better outdoor because the tight turns of indoor affect me a lot, but I am also excited to see what the team as a whole is going to do as everyone has been working hard since the fall”.

With the first outdoor meet coming up, Head Track and Field Coach Henry Brun has high expectations for the younger athletes in the program.

“Our team is really young, a lot of freshman,” Brun said. “With having a really, really young team, I think the expectations are pretty high on both the men and women’s side.”

The Benedictine Track and Field team will kick-off their outdoor season with their first meet on Saturday, April 1 at the Baker Relays in Baldwin City, Kan.