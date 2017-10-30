Theatre Department to attend “theatre olympics” festival

By Sam Smeltzer, The Circuit.

Benedictine College theatre majors and enthusiasts are preparing for what the head of the department nicknamed “The Theatre Olympics.”

Every January, schools all around the country attend The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF). The festival is split into eight regions and Benedictine College is part of the fifth and largest one.

Students compete in all kinds of theatre competitions including the departments of makeup, directing, lighting design, playwriting and much more.

“For every category in theatre there is something to do,” said Dr. Scott Cox, head of the Benedictine College theatre project.

The festival runs from Jan. 21-27 in Des Moines, Iowa. Anyone can attend the festival whether they are a major or not, and the week counts as an excused academic absence.

For every play performed on campus, two students are nominated to compete in the Irene Ryan acting competition. Each student chooses an acting partner to work with them for a chance to compete at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington D.C.

Senior John Kyle attended the festival last year and partnered with recent BC graduate Annie Schwaner.

“The competition was hard work, but it was nice to experience theatre at a professional level,” Kyle said.

The deadline for signups is Nov. 15, but the $250 fee isn’t due until the Thursday before the festival.

For more information email Dr. Cox at scox@benedictine.edu.