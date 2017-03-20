Tale as old as time

By Grace King, The Circuit.

It all started with imagination.

Disney is going back to its roots with the release of the live action Beauty and the Beast movie. The film has been heavily advertised and people have been awaiting its arrival for months.

Emma Watson trades in her magic wand for a tiara to play Belle in the new installment. Watson stars along big names such as Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci.

“I’m really excited because it looks like it will portray the beauty of Beauty and the Beast and I think Emma Watson will show the dignity and grace that Belle should be,” said sophomore Kate Sisney, Beauty and the Beast and Disney lover.

Sophomore Anna Huber also shares her excitement about the film.

The original was animation, Huber said. It will be interesting to see the Beast with a life-like face in the live action version.

Sophomore Peter Volmert agrees.

“I don’t think it’s going to be that much different from the original,” Volmert said. “It will be just a new experience—- [Disney will] probably do a lot with animation. I’m excited for it.”

Disney is beloved. It shows us the realities we can achieve if we follow our dreams, despite some ideas being unrealistic.

“They aren’t real so if they are taken too seriously they can guide you away from reality,” Volmert said. “Part of it is kids growing up and understanding that the stories are ideal but not reality. Disney’s messages and life lessons are something we can aspire to.”

Volmert and Sisney think it is important to encourage young kids to believe in the idea of being the hero or being the princess.

“Belle shows girls that to be a princess you don’t have to be helpless but can be brave and assertive,” Sisney said. “I do believe that boys need to be the hero because in society so many people tell guys not to be gentlemen.”

“As far as [people] understand, everything isn’t pigeonholed into [princess and hero] identities,” Volmert said. Girls should grow up with the knowledge that they have strength and that they don’t need to wait around for their prince to rescue them, he said.

Huber, Sisney and Volmert agree that growing up, individuals are more likely to learn through seeing. Because of this, they collectively agree it is imperative for children to watch movies and shows that teach them values and life lessons to follow.

“I think it’s important because with kids growing up they learn by watching and observing things,” Huber said. Movies like that teach them how to become a better person, with that sense, they can implement it into their own lives, she said.

Sisney agrees with Huber’s perspective.

“Kids can’t always distinguish between movies and reality,” Sisney said. “They are shown movies and they want to be that and having proper morals in kids movies is important. [It] will help raise moral children.”

Volmert believes the main characters of kid’s movies should be that of virtue. Watching movies with characters of virtue gives kids the background and initial understanding of what is good and evil, he said.

In old Disney movies, life lessons resolve the plot. Volmert agrees that movies today stray away from that fact.

“The way in which the value of the family is being downplayed is one of the things I think defines a lot of the media and movies today,” Volmert said. “It’s almost seen as triumphant to get away from family. In Beauty and the Beast, she stays to let her father escape. That’s not something we see a lot in movies today.”

Disney’s modern take on Beauty and the Beast hit theaters March 17. Find out just what happens when the last petal falls.