Students lead mission trips around the world

By Nick Servi, The Circuit.

For Spring Break, students traveled across the United States and to other countries to give their service on mission trips.

On the “Man Trip” mission trip, men did service projects for organizations in Atlanta.

Johnny Severance, a senior and leader of the Man Trip, believes his group has made a positive impact on the people they encountered in Atlanta because they helped bring them peace through their work.

“Once you experience peace, you yearn for it,” Severance said. “The people in these poor areas don’t know peace. They’re caught up in a whirlwind of violence, anger, frustration, tension, dissatisfaction, frustration—and they can’t seem to find a way out of it.”

One service project the Man Trip group did was help Seven Bridges Ministry deliver pre-made lunches to homeless people.

“We talked with each person and they told us their story and their struggles and we would pray with them,” Severance said. “It’s cool that despite the vast differences between us, we found common ground in our Christianity.

“Every homeless person we met was some form or another of Christian, and we were able to pray together,” Severance continued. “It’s a really moving experience. The guys in the group took their own initiative. We see homeless people in a new way ever since we encountered them. They just really opened themselves up to us and felt loved by us.”

Another mission trip was to Belize, an athletic mission trip where 13 women, nine of whom are soccer players, and nine men hosted a soccer camp for kids, visited the sick and homebound, and tutored kids at the primary and high school levels.

Senior Logan McCully attended the Belize mission trip and believes it has helped him grow in his faith.

“I was able to experience God in a new way because I realize that God still acts on personal level with each of us,” McCully said. “He is not a God of miracles of two thousand years ago. He is a God of miracles today.

“I also got this realization that my mission doesn’t end in Belize,” McCully continued. “It wasn’t this gift God gave to me and now it’s done. It’s a wake up call that I need to come back to the States and continue my mission here.”

Senior Alysa Guzman, who led the Belize Mission Trip for her second time, believes the trip was a success because the group was able to immerse themselves in Belize’s culture, which was her goal for the trip.

“Everyone made the whole week incredible,” Guzman said. “That’s one reason why we were successful. I think going to see the poor had more impact on us as a group because we haven’t experienced that kind of poverty before.”

“I knew a lot of people in Belize since it’s my third year going on this mission trip,” she continued. “It’s cool to put my head out the window and call out to them. It’s kind of like my neighborhood. Those encounters were so great and I absolutely love them.”

Guzman believes this mission trip has helped her grow in her faith life from experiencing a five-hour Healing Mass in Belize and saying the “I Thirst” meditation during Bible Study.

“This whole time during the Healing Mass I’m praying on why I don’t feel God’s love or other people’s love around me,” Guzman said. “Then I saw these Belizeans, and I realized these kids love me and that I was in a Church full of people who love me and I could feel it.”

“I thought about how much trust Mary had in God to have Jesus and let her walk with me because she’s the way to God and love,” she continued. “Somehow Mary had been holding my hand this whole time.”

Some of the other mission trips included a Youthworks mission trip to Detroit, a nursing mission trip to the Philippines and a mission trip to Mexico City.