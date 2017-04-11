Students give presentations at Discovery Day

By Nick Servi, The Circuit.

Students presented their findings during Benedictine College’s 25th Discovery Day on Wednesday, April 5.

Senior Miriam Walski discussed the process and hard work she put in to making two mosaics in her talk titled “Ora et Labora: Roman Mosaics in the Benedictine Way.”

Walski first became interested in mosaics when she went to Italy five years ago. She later spent two weeks in Rome looking at different mosaics to get an idea of what she wanted to do for her project.

Walski received a full Discovery Day grant for her project, but spent additional money to compensate for the cost of tools. The stone to make the mosaics costs $200 alone.

Students and other spectators attending Walski’s presentation were allowed to come up and touch her mosaic after her sponsor applied water to it.

The mosaic texture was cool to the touch once water was put on it.

Senior Ruthie Gross discussed in her presentation “Caring for Dying Patients” ways health-care practitioners can help their patients during their final days of living.

Gross’s findings show that advances in science and technology are in line with the Catholic faith and seek to help patients appreciate life and people.

“It’s wellness on the inside, the soul,” Gross said. “As a nurse, I see that all these things are ordered toward the good of the person and their dignity.”

Gross believes doctors and nurses should work towards the self-actualization of the patient by being their friend and giving them a sense of purpose. She encourages them to do this through health-care directives that help people prepare for death and supporting them on their deathbed because nurses can make the patients’ last moments meaningful.

“What we fear in dying is being alone, cut off from God and others,” Gross said. “I think a great opportunity comes at the end of life because we can find who we are as a person.

Some of the other Discovery Day presentations included “Redesigning the Discovery Medal,” given by seniors Miriam Walski and Elizabeth Helfenberger, and juniors Maddy Stella, Mayra Ortiz and Claire Schroettner. This presentation focused on the five women’s efforts in creating new designs for the Discovery Medal, a reward given to Benedictine College seniors who take part in at least two Discovery Day projects during their college life.

“There’s so much potential for this award,” said Stella. “Our project is to come up with different things to better represent Discovery Day.”

We want this new medal design to incorporate the entire college and student body, Helfenberger said about the new medal design.

“We decided we really needed to define Discovery Day and know what it is,” she continued. “We want it to embrace discovery in the students and students are driven to drive deeper into seeking knowledge and understanding it.”

Stella’s group explained the process of making the design ideas and models of the medal. They investigated different coins and how to design and create a coined medal through cast metals, as well as meeting with the Discovery Day Committee to discuss their ideas for a new medal design. They handed out sketches of their design ideas to the audience and displayed oil clay models and rubber molds of their medal design ideas. Their designs are not the final design for the medal, but are used as a foundation for it in the next two years.