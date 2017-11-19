St. Gregory’s University closing after 142 years

The St. Gregory’s University Board of Directors decided to shut down operations at the end of the fall semester 2017, according to a Nov. 8 press release on the SGU website.

The University, established in 1875, has a current student population of 685; of which 584 are undergraduate students.

It is located in Shawnee, Okla., only 40 miles east of Oklahoma City, and is the state’s only Catholic university. Plans are being made to host transfer and job fairs for students and faculty.

They are also collaborating with other Catholic colleges and universities from around the country to help transfer students.

“We will do everything possible to ease the transition as we work with other colleges to place our students,” said Dr. Michael Scaperlanda, President of St. Gregory’s University, in a press release. “My heart also breaks at the suspension of Catholic liberal arts education in Oklahoma.”

According to Inside Higher Ed, the decision was made after the U.S. Department of Agriculture turned down an application for a loan the university needed to stay in operation.

Benedictine College has already made plans to help St. Gregory’s in the transfer of their students.

The Benedictine Office of Admissions currently has several officers at St. Gregory’s to help with the recruitment process.

Stephen Minnis, President of Benedictine College, explained that Benedictine has agreed to be what is called a ‘Teach Out School,” meaning that the school will do its best to receive the transfer students’ credits in order to help them graduate on time.

“We are saddened by the news of the closing,” said Minnis. “We have many friends that work there and have graduated from St. Gregory’s. This is a difficult time for their students and we want to make any transitions for them as easy as possible.”

