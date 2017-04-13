Springfest: de-stress

By Ann Marie Reasor, The Circuit.

Relax and hit the de-stress button before spring semester finals. The annual Springfest celebration is almost here so mark your calendars for the weekend of April 28-30.

The fun and games are all about helping and restoring the morale that the end of the school year can take away.

This tradition was first produced in 1983 and has since only grown. The weekend now consists of live music, color runs, campus barbecue and a giant slip’n’slide.

Each year, students look forward to this lighthearted weekend.

Junior Jazzmin Wilson says there is a certain “vibe” in the air that just makes everyone happy and excited.

“The atmosphere on campus is very different,” she said. “I feel like everyone is really excited. The enthusiasm has sky-rocketed. Everyone is outside doing something and you get to see people you haven’t seen in a while.”

Sophomore Laura Wills agreed stating, “It’s the first big spring event that happens after winter to gets everyone outdoors.”

Ravens love to play games and have fun. This weekend is an opportunity for them to unleash their inner child.

Both Wills and Wilson said their favorite event that happens is bubble soccer.

Wilson said “hands down” that is what she is looking forward to most.

Springfest has undoubtedly become a beloved Benedictine College tradition and BC does not take their traditions lightly.

“It’s just so much fun,” Wilson said. “There’s no stress levels. It’s a tradition here that has been so influential and memorable.”