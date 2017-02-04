SPO Fan into Flame retreat

By Mary Elsen, The Circuit.

Saint Paul’s Outreach (SPO) is offering their annual Fan into Flame retreat Feb. 10-12. It revolves around growing deeper in a relationship with the Third Person of the Trinity, the Holy Spirit.

“It’s really a new opportunity to hear the Gospel and respond to it and we call upon the Holy Spirit to do that,” said Will Carey, SPO mission leader. “In my experience the Holy Spirit has become a part of the reason why I have so much joy and so much life.”

The weekend is filled with talks, praise and worship, time for personal prayer, free time, small groups and a prayer meeting, Carey said.

Carey had a profound experience at a prayer meeting which ultimately led to his conversion to the Catholic faith.

Carey grew up Protestant but later stopped practicing. He began seeking worldly things in high school and college rather than Christ. Eventually he “hit rock bottom” and “cried out to God for help.”

“I met an SPO missionary at Johnson County Community College who sought friendship and invited me to a prayer meeting and, shortly after, invited me on a Fan the Flame retreat,” Carey said. “I didn’t want to go but I felt the Lord calling me there.”

At the prayer meeting, Carey had a freeing and moving experience.

“It was nothing I had ever felt before, but it basically felt like electricity flowing through my body and my face buzzing and tears,” Carey said. “It was where the Father told me I was good enough for His love.”

Soon after, Carey joined an SPO men’s group and “experienced brotherhood.”

He continued to learn about the Catholic faith and eventually entered RCIA. He’s been a member of the Church for three years now.

He turned down an accounting job to answer the call to be an SPO missionary.

“It really all comes back to that prayer meeting, where I encountered the person of Jesus,” Carey said.

Sam Halligan, SPO household leader for on-campus, is a senior studying evangelization and catechesis.

“The retreat is an opportunity for students to encounter the Holy Spirit in a new way, kind of by awakening the gifts of the Holy Spirit that we were given at baptism and confirmation that may remain dormant,” Halligan said. “It’s all geared towards living a new life in the Holy Spirit.”

“This is where I really met the Lord in a personal way, where I started to actually for sure live the Christian life,” Halligan said. “I was just kind of just going through the motions, like putting the punch card in and out, I prayed, but not consistently. I thought that I had a relationship with Jesus, but like nothing compared to what I have now.”

The retreat is held at Prairie Star Ranch and the total cost is $50, Halligan said.

Contact a missionary for more information. Will Carey can be reached via email at will.carey@SPO.org.