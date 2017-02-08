SGA helps build The Network

By Hope Thompson, The Circuit.

Brian Curran, senior and Student Government Association president, spent this past semester collaborating with student leaders from Ave Maria University to create The Network- a conference centered around bettering Catholic student governments.

Student government vice president at Ave Maria, Peter Liffrig, contacted Curran this past summer to see how they could work together to improve their respective campuses.

“That’s really when we got the ball rolling,” Curran said. “We are both Newman Guide schools and we have similar missions- it just made sense.”

Curran stayed in contact with Liffrig and other members of the Ave Maria student government throughout the fall while they brought their idea to life. They eventually decided to hold the conference in Florida at the Ave Maria campus along with two other Catholic, Newman Guide universities: The University of Dallas and The University of Mary.

“The idea was to be able to work together to see what we can learn from one another and how we can advance our schools’ mission as student leaders and student governments,” Curran said.

Curran, along with Elise Huntley, senior and Director of Communications and Nick D’Adamo, sophomore and Director of Clubs, attended The Network Jan. 20-22. Being the first one, this years’ conference focused on getting to know and learn from each other.

“One thing that we talked about (with the other schools) was the decentralization of student government here at Benedictine,” Huntley said. “We have active organizations like ministry and Student Ambassadors who tackle things like faith life and events, whereas we SGA focus more on representation and student concerns, which is different than most other schools.”

Huntley says that the conference allowed her to share her experience with a group of people that understands the ups and downs of running a Catholic student government.

“It’s cool that we all agree that faith motivates everything we do,” she said. “But it was also nice to meet other secretaries and learn from our differences as well.”

As Director of Clubs, D’Adamo benefited from being able to compare how each different campus and student government functions.

“One of our weaknesses, for example, is student participation in activities, and the University of Dallas has a very high percentage of student participation,” he said. “We were able to take away a lot of ideas on how to improve in that aspect and we came back fully motivated to be more productive this semester.”

There are already ideas circulating for The Network to expand in the future, but Curran says if it does, it will only be open to schools on the Newman Guide.

“The vision is to really emphasize Catholic student government,” Huntley said. “We’re more than just hearing student concerns. We care about improving their whole experience- including the spiritual aspects. We really want to help the administration form students into strong Catholic leaders.”