By Yuna Hayakawa, the Circuit.

Christopher Thibault performed his Senior Voice Recital on March 24 at O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium.

The music department requires all seniors to perform their recital for either voice or instrument before graduating. Each recital is expected to last around 50 minutes.

I was so relieved, said Thibault. Once I got on stage, I felt much more relaxed.

Thibault performed German selections by Franz Schubert, French selections by Henri Duparc and English selections including Comfort Ye and Every Valley Shall Be Exalted from George Frideric Handel.

Sophomore Michael O’Brien joined Thibault on stage in O Mimi, tu pui non torni from the opera La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini. The duo got the crowd laughing by incorporating their own humor.

Senior Michael Salemi said he really enjoyed Thibault’s performance.

“I remembered he sang his freshmen year and has since improved a lot. It was very good.”

Freshmen Fatima Luis also said it was good experience.

“It was nice to go to the performance of another BC student,” said Luis.

“It is good to hear how much progress he’s made and to see how much support he has from his fellow friends and students.”

The students all recalled Thibault’s active presence on the stage and that he ended on a strong note. “It was sigh of relief,” said Thibault.