Senior Forward is awarded with Heart and NAIA Offensive Player of the week

The BC Men’s Soccer team is enjoying their week off and their 8-3-1 overall record.

One player is enjoying a little more than just a week off. Senior Forward and Team Captain Adam James brought home both Heart and NAIA Offensive Player of the Week awards after a fantastic week, in which he scored four goals on four shots en route to a 4-2 upset of No. 6 MidAmerica Nazarene University.

“I was just in my own zone,” said James in reference to his game at MNU. “I went through the motions and did what I knew I could.”

As impressive as four goals and an upset of a Top 10 team are, these points do not fully encompass the impact that James has had on his team and on the opposing teams this year.

This season, James has scored 10 goals, ranking him 21st in the division, and he has made three game-winning goals, ranking him 18th in the division. Through all his success, he continues praising his team and the work they have put in with him.

“It’s kind of a representation of all the hard work I put in, but also shows how good this team is because I couldn’t have done it without them.”

There is a reason James has been named captain besides his abilities on the field. Freshman wing John Paul Wick personally has seen many different qualities in Adam that he hopes to emulate on and off the field.

“He’s really good natured and really good at working with the guys,” Wick said. “He’s a really good player and a good leader.”

“You can tell he loves the game; you can really see how he gets pumped before the game,” he said. “He is just ready to go out there and kill it every single day.”

This team, as both Wick and James said, is one unit and they are proud of that. That said, every team needs a leader and James has stepped up and taken charge both on and off the field.

“He is the leader of this team and is one of the most hardworking players even when he is tired and that is something I think we, as a team, see and respect,” Wick said.