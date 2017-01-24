By Sarah Sapenoff, The Circuit.

Taking place throughout the rest of the semester is the art majors’ senior art shows.

The art majors’ senior show is a way for the seniors to share the things they have learned about art while at Benedictine.

“It’s an opportunity to show the ways you’ve grown as an artist, whether that be through your art itself, a philosophy you have developed, or a life experience,” said Monica Deardurff, senior art major.

Although specific art professors grade the shows, most people do not understand how much work is put into them.

The seniors spend months thinking of the concept they want to portray and creating all the pieces they want to place in the show.

The pieces range from paintings, to ceramics and photography.

“I’m a painter, so my show will be mostly acrylic and a few watercolor paintings. I like to work large scale, using heavy texture and an expressive color pallet,” Deardurff said. “Pottery is something I took an unexpected liking to last year, so I also have a few ceramic pieces in my show.”

The seniors hope that people get something out of their show, whether it be a better understanding of art, or a newfound concept.

“There’s a lot of freedom to express whatever it is you want to put out there,” Deardurff said. “I’ll be super happy to have people walk away from my show feeling more positive than when they arrived.”

The show is not just another assignment to these seniors.

“My show is different,” said Galen Gossman, senior art major. “It is an opportunity for me to share how I see art.”

The shows are open to the public and students are encouraged to attend.

“I think people should come to the shows to see the culmination of someone’s art education, creativity and their approach to life,” Gossman said.

The shows consist of a senior delivering a twenty-minute presentation about their exhibit, followed by an open gallery and reception on the first floor of Bishop Fink.

There are three remaining art shows this semester.

Monica Deardurff, Feb., 3, Daniel Shanahan, Feb., 24 and Galen Gossman’s April., 21.