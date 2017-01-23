SEEKing is believing

By Hope Thompson, The Circuit.

Benedictine College students joined 13,000 other young Catholics Jan 3-7 for the SEEK Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

The conference was put on by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, an organization that was founded in 1998 at Benedictine, but now has missionaries at various colleges around the country. Their mission is to “spread the hope and joy of the gospel to college and university students.”

FOCUS puts on the SEEK conference every other year. According to their website, “SEEK gathers thousands of college students together from all across the country for a time of prayer, fellowship, engaging talks, inspiring entertainment – and most importantly, a chance to encounter Christ in a life-changing way.”

Senior Katie Wells describes her first SEEK experience as “overwhelming in the best way.”

“In a world where the young Catholic voice can seem like the lonely one, it was incredibly moving to be surrounded by peers who proudly expressed their young Catholic voice,” Wells said.

Every other year, the conference brings in well-known Catholic speakers and entertainers like Fr. Mike Schmitz, Jason and Crystalina Evert, Sr. Bethany Madonna, etc.

Wells says she was a fan of speaker Jeff Cavins.

“He spoke of what it truly means to be a disciple of Christ – distinguishing between a fan and a follower,” she said. “He offered us practical tips for deepening our connection to Christ’s mission, and he called us to action.”

Sophomore Emily Harpole also found a strong call to action but from Fr. Mike Schmitz.

“His final message basically was that we are living in the age of martyrs and it is our role as a young church to carry on our faith in a world that would do anything to stop it,” she said.

Sr. Bethany Madonna was another speaker that made an impact on Harpole. “She had a way of making it light and fun, but with a strong message,” she said.

The theme this year was “What Moves You?” and it was a prevalent message all week, says Harpole.

“They had posters everywhere with the quote ‘Life with Christ is a wonderful adventure,’” she said. “All the talks were centered around moving through the faith journey and how we can use our faith in everyday life.”

Benedictine had a strong presence this year as a major sponsor along with roughly 360 students attending the five-day event.

“Several students from other colleges were blown away by the percentage of students that attended SEEK in relation to our total enrollment,” Wells said. “It shows what a wonderful culture that runs through our Raven blood.”