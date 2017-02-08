Religious society visits campus

By Ivy Mackey, The Circuit.

Benedictine College is no stranger to visiting religious organizations, but one group this week stood out. From Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, three members of The Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity visited the college.

When inviting the members, Madison Abbott, a sophomore member of campus ministry, said that the society usually proposes first.

The three members organized a “Hot Chocolate and Mission Night” on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the top of the JPII Student Center. Only four students could come to the event, but the small gathering gave both students and religious a chance to tell stories and become acquainted.

“Our apostolate is to go stand in the gap,” said Fr. Mark Wendling, one of the S.O.L.T members. Fr. Jeremy Davis and Sister Mary Elizabeth Albers accompanied Wendling.

S.O.L.T. started back in the 1950s by Fr. James Flanagan and is now composed of priests, consecrated sisters and brothers and lay members called to serve the needs of the most desperate.

Abbott stated that some S.O.L.T members have helped on the Benedictine Belize mission trip and that Fr. Jeremy Davis and Sister Mary Elizabeth Albers have ties to the college.

“They were so human…He speaks through them to you,” Abbott said, recounting how meeting the members was like meeting Christ.

Overall, responses to the visit have been positive and Abbott said that the group plans to return to campus this March for the Vocation Fair and Symposium for the New Evangelization.

For more information, contact Madison Abbott at abbo1953@ravens.benedictine.edu