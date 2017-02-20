Rec Services launches events to reach out to students

By Nick Servi, The Circuit.

The Recreational Services Department, previously the Intramural Department, looks to continue planning events for students after recent successes.

This semester, the Rec Services has hosted several events at the Rec Center, including a personal safety talk on Jan. 30, St. Scholastica Hall’s alcohol-free event, Murphy’s Pub, on Feb. 10 and the Mother-Son/Father-Daughter Dance on Feb. 11.

Matthew McGuire, a senior majoring in English, is the Social Media Coordinator with the Rec Services, says the department focuses on promoting health and wellness for students.

“We’re trying to get health and wellness events—how to make food, nutrition talks,” McGuire said. “We offer anything that promotes health—whether it’s recipes, workout tips, or keeping people updated with intramurals.”

McGuire, who is in charge of creating and operating the Rec Services’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, also said the Rec Services promote mental and spiritual health by putting quotes on its social media pages.

“It’s really been hard to get a following on social media and getting the word out to students because we had to start from Ground Zero,” he said.

McGuire encourages students to follow the social media pages so that they are informed about what events the Rec Services put on and be a part of it.

McGuire says working with Rec Services is a great experience. “I just really loved being a part of something new,” he said. “Being a part of that family and helping other fellow students keep that building safe and to fill it with students and promote health is definitely the greatest benefit.”

Maggie Holmquist, freshman, Administrative Assistant with the Rec Services, says students can be active through the Rec Center and sports.

“It’s a fantastic way to study and have a break,” Holmquist said. “There’s hormones that go off when you work out that put you in a better mood. It gets your brain cells working again and gets your mind off the subject you’ve been studying so you can go back to it with a fresh mind. It really boosts your mood.

“I think the Rec Center is great because it’s also a social thing,” she continued. “You come here and there’s so many people. It’s a great place because you can study here, meet up with your friends, or do a pickup game. It’s one of the central points of the college to hang out.”

Holmquist said the Rec Services also promotes health and wellness through Intramural Sports. Second-quarter intramural sports start soon, which include Pokémon Go, softball, kickball, golf, ping-pong and sand volleyball.

We’re also starting archery as a new intramural sport and will have certified people instruct students, Holmquist added.

Senior Sara Heselton thinks the Rec Services should plan a Saturday yoga session or an event with the cycling machines in the multi-purpose room.

Catherine McCormick, a junior studying liberal studies, believes the Rec Services should continue planning these events. “It’s important because there’s aspects of health and wellness we don’t stop to think about,” McCormick said.

Students can find more information by checking the Recreational Services Department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.