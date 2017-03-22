Ravens run rule St. Mary in non-conference game

By Nicholas Salamunovich, The Circuit.

The Benedictine College Ravens Baseball Team defeated the University St. Mary 12-2 to continue their streak to six in a row and stay second in the conference.

“I thought we had a good approach at the plate,” said head coach Anthony Everman. “I thought they did a good job on just focusing on their innings and trying to execute the pitches that we asked them to throw.”

Benedictine had a strong start, scoring three runs in the first inning. Freshman Michael Kruse sent junior Matt Jarecki and freshman Mike Slaten to home plate with his hit, then scored a run himself off of senior Logan Elliot’s hit.

Mid-game, the Ravens allowed St. Mary to score a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings, while they only gained one run themselves to keep the lead 5-2.

“Defensively, I was a little disappointed that we didn’t execute some plays,” Everman said. “We had some errors and we made our pitchers throw more pitches in their innings.”

In the seventh inning, Benedictine scored fourth insurance runs, with senior Rocky DeSantis hitting a ball to deep left field with the bases loaded, sending freshman Daryl Myers, Slaten, and junior Logan Finley to home plate to increase the lead to 9-2 for the Ravens.

The Ravens scored three more runs in the eighth to secure the 12-2 victory by the 10-run rule, with runs from junior Reid Fritzke, sophomore Peter Hahn, and Myers.

Jarecki finished the game with two runs and two RBI’s off of two hits.

“I lost my swing a little bit at Baker, so it was nice to get it back,” Jarecki said. “I think we played really well. I don’t think we really had any lows, our pitching staff threw really well. All our hitters hit well and if you have 11 hits and 12 runs, you can’t complain about that.”

With his performance today, Jarecki now leads the conference in runs and RBI’s, with 41 runs and 32 RBI’s. He is no doubt on his way to a third All-conference player award in the post season.

“You know what you’re going to get from Matt,” Everman said. “He’s probably more of a three-hole hitter, but for us, he gets on base so much and he does a good job of driving guys in at the bottom of the lineup.”

The Ravens will travel to Springfield, MO to take on division rival Evangel University on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. with game two to follow on both days.