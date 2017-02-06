Ravens march for life

By Danielle Sabolik, The Circuit.

260 Ravens made their way to Washington D.C. last weekend for the 44th annual March for Life.

Benedictine College took six busses full of students across the Midwest. Highlights included hearing Vice President Mike Pence speak as well as Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, at the Rally held prior to the March. This pro-life March is held annually on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Jan. 22, 1974.

“I feel like this is a way for me to make a statement about something that’s much bigger than myself,” said Jacqueline Grindinger, junior who attended the March for the first time this year. “I also really wanted to get a ‘Pro-Life Generation’ poster. It’s currently hanging up in my room.”

Benedictine College usually has a large presence at the March and that was no different this year. In 2014, BC had the opportunity to lead the March. The drum corps came and marched along with students, adding some music and fun to the whole event.

“I have attended the March before, and I have a different experience every time,” said Nolan McCall, junior. He also commented on how nice the weather was this year, making the March a more enjoyable time for all.

Because of the winter date, it’s typically a very cold event but this year the March was unseasonably warm and comfortable.