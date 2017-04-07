Ravens complete sweep of Missouri Valley

By Nicholas Salamunovich, The Circuit.

The Benedictine College Baseball team dominated against Missouri Valley, winning four straight games and the series at home.

“Overall, I thought we played good defense,” said head coach Anthony Everman. “I thought offensively, we had a pretty good approach, we made some adjustments from the last series, our pitching in conference has been phenomenal for the most part and we just need to continue to keep doing that.”

Benedictine took game one 7-3 in the first of two on Saturday. Benedictine put six runs on the score board in the third inning. Freshman Daryl Myers drove in three of the six runs in the inning driving in freshman Bryce Lynn, freshman Brandon Barringer, and junior Matthew Jarecki. Missouri Valley scored a run in each of the second, sixth, and seventh innings.

In game two, the Ravens scored a 10 runs en route to a 10-1 victory. The Ravens started strong with five runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third, and two in the fourth. Senior Rocky DeSantis recorded two RBI’s and freshman Michael Kruse finished with a complete game win on the mound.

On Sunday, April 2 brought two more wins for Benedictine. In game three, Missouri Valley held the lead for the majority of the game.

“We felt like we were putting together some good at bats to score runs,” Everman said. “They (Missouri Valley) kept adding on, and we just had an opportunity to show what we’re made of.”

In the seventh inning, the scored four runs to tie the game up at 12-12. DeSantis hit a two-run homerun to push the game into extra innings. In the eighth inning, sophomore Peter Hahn hit a walk-off single to left field, scoring junior Logan Finley, giving the Ravens a 13-12 victory.

“I had my parents in the stands and that was the last time they’re going to see me play in person,” DeSantis said. “It was just a good situation to be in and I didn’t doubt it for a second. Once I saw that ball go over the fence, it is a whole other level. It was exciting.”

In game four, the Ravens shut out Missouri Valley for a 7-0 victory. Benedictine added four runs in the third inning, three runs in the sixth inning and capped the weekend off with a masterful pitching performance by freshman Michael Slaten.

Benedictine saw DeSantis be named Heart of America Athletic Conference player of the week following his performance against Missouri Valley. DeSantis joins Jarecki and Slaten as Ravens this year to be given the honor.

“Rocky is a competitor,” Everman said. “He just loves playing the game. He’s a team first type of guy and he puts in the work every day.”

Benedictine will play host to the Central Methodist University Eagles, who currently sit at 10 in the Top-25 rankings, on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on both days with game two to follow.