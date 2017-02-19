Ravens begin season with new faces and new outlook

Nicholas Salamunovich

The 2017 Baseball Season is close to a week away and Ravens head coach Anthony Everman and his team are ready to start the season off with a bang.

“We are looking forward to students and the community to come out and support us again this year,” Everman said. “I think we’re going to have a fun team to watch.”

This will be Everman’s second season as the head coach of the Raven’s baseball team. His first season with the team was a losing season with a record of 20-34.

The Ravens added 17 freshmen this year to the roster. Everman believes this will add depth to the positions, as well as boost competition.

Despite the losing record last season, Everman had positive things to say about last season and is looking to progress and have a better season.

“We felt like we made some good steps forward last year,” he said. “Our first year with a new staff, we feel like the expectations and some of the progress we’ve made is very encouraging.”

One of the returning players is junior outfielder Matthew Jarecki, who was their only all-conference player last year, which he earned for the second time in his career.

“He started in every game but one in left field last year,” Everman said. “He’s been a main stay in the middle of our line up.”

Jarecki recorded 44 RBI’s and 53 runs last season. He is looking forward to a great season and continuing his success.

“I just want to have a great season like I did last year,” Jarecki said. “Hopefully get another all-conference award, but any way I can help my team to win is just happy in my book.”

Jarecki also looks to contribute to helping the young talent the Ravens have through his past experiences.

“As a freshman I showed up and I didn’t start right away,” Jarecki said. “You basically just have to prove yourself and all that and the opportunities that you get, you capitalize on them.”

On the defensive side senior infielder Logan Elliott looks to continue his solid play. Last year Elliott, recorded 74 putouts and 167 assists at shortstop for the Ravens.

“Logan had a lot of opportunities to make plays, especially playing in the middle of the field,” Everman said. “He was relied upon a lot to make plays for us.”

With Elliot suiting up for the Ravens in his final year, he is really hoping to make a deep playoff run.

“It would be awesome,” says Elliot. “We made the conference tournament my freshman and sophomore year, and we missed it last year, so it would be nice to get back their again.”

The Ravens open up their season at home against Central Christian College on Friday Feb. 10 at 2pm and again Saturday Feb. 11 at 12pm with game two to follow after.