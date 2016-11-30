Preview: No. 12 BCWS vs. No. 13 Baker

By Randy Speer, The Circuit.

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama – Seventy-six miles separate the campuses of Benedictine and Baker and now the teams will rematch a 1,000 miles from home for a chance at a semifinal berth.

The Lady Ravens won their second round match-up with Mobile 5-2, behind a two-goal effort in the first half by Anna Romano.

Baker comes off a 2-1 win over William Carey. The Wildcats fell down 1-0 in the first half before a pair of goals by Katie Hibbeler (56th) and Keeley Atkin (75th).

Offense

The Lady Ravens offense came out swinging in the gates with Romano getting two goals in the first half. Senior Madison Sanders scored 66 seconds into the second half, and Rosie McShane assisted Emily Ambuul in the 71st minute, then McShane put in a goal of her own 12 minutes later.

The Wildcats leading scorer is Kady Dieringer who has 12 goals and two assists. Just behind her is Krista Hooper with 10 goals and four assists, Jenna Lattimer has nine goals and Megan Johnson had eight.

History

The history between this team sides mainly with the Lady Ravens. Benedictine has won the last six match-ups, with Baker’s last win coming in 2011 with a 1-0 win in overtime.

The last time Baker scored against Benedictine was in 2012, when the Wildcats put up two goals in a 3-2 loss.

This will be the second time the two colleges have met in the national tournament this year. The Wildcats beat the Lady Ravens in women’s basketball in the Fab Four 50-34.

Around the Tournament

Three of the final eight teams remaining in the National Tournament are from either Kansas or Missouri.

No. 15 Columbia College knocked off No. 2 Lindsey Wilson 5-4 on penalty kicks after going through regulation and two overtimes tied at 2-2.

There could have been a fourth Midwest team in the final eight, but Ottawa lost in penalty kicks to Northwest.

Tuesday’s matchs featured two upsets of the top seeded team. In addition to the Columbia upset, No.3 Keiser fell to No. 14 Reinhardt 3-2.

Of the eight teams remaining, only defending national champions Spring Arbor remains from the top 5. The current rankings of teams remaining are 1, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15 and unseeded.

