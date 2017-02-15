President Trump’s immigration order

By Yuna Hayakawa, The Circuit.

President Trump signed an executive order limiting immigration thereby suspending entry into the U.S.

Trump made the order on Jan. 27 and it will last for 90 days. The ban targets all peoples from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Syria and Somalia.

The purpose is to stave off danger from terrorists. Fortunately, there is nobody at Benedictine College from those countries.

“I think it unconstitutional,” said Anne Faucett, director of international admission and services. “I understand putting retraction on 7 countries or making it more difficult to get visitor visas or making process more difficult for refugees, but we already are. We only accept not even 1% of refugees all around the world,” Faucett said.

“I was annoyed, mad and worried, especially all for international students,” said senior Carmen Luis, IROC member.

“I was sad and a little bit worried also,” said Jenny Nguyen, international student from Vietnam. “I was kind of sad that people, even the ones who had valid visas and cannot come here to study or work anymore, I feel bad for them.”

Faucett said she believes this could hurt those hosting exchange students, their family members and friends and the economy. She hopes it is does not extend further than the initial 90 days.