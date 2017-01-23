President Trump’s historical significance

By Nick Servi, The Circuit.

Donald Trump is now the 45th President of the United States.

With his inauguration on January 20, Trump takes over the highest leadership position in our country.

As the first non-politician to become President, Trump’s actions will show what legacy he wants to achieve as commander-in-chief.

Dr. John Settich, Chairman of the Political Science Department, who has witnessed and interpreted historical events since coming to BC in 1998, believes both Trump and Obama are radically different from all other presidents.

“Obama was distinguished by his race, but also by this expectation of hope because he was coming in at one of the worst economic times in our country,” Settich said. “The expectations were high for him.”

“This president is uncharacteristic because he hasn’t had a day in public service. The question we will soon learn is whether that makes the difference.”

Settich believes Trump will not like being president because the Constitution makes our government system inefficient by design—with checks and balances to limit the power of each branch.

“All of measures are meant to be safeguards for us,” Settich said. “Constitutional government is limited government. Everyone has to come to terms with that.”

Settich explains that Trump has to adjust to working with the government and respecting those who voted for and against him.

“Trump has to decide how to create stability from all existing American policies and traditions and still put his own mark on the leadership of this country,” Settich said. “That’s different than making a business deal.”

Settich explained Trump needs to maintain America’s relationship with Israel and other countries and treat them with respect, regardless of their character.

Senior Dan Brown also believes foreign policy is important.

“I think foreign policy was a major issue during the debates, and that’s what needs to be addressed when Trump becomes president,” Brown said.

Other students discuss issues that need to be addressed under Trump’s Presidency.

“I think they need to be careful about repealing the ‘HHS Mandate’ because many people depend on it,” said Kyle Vonnahme, senior. “If people are relying on it and you take it away, they’re gonna fall. We also can’t ignore global warming because it will have negative affects in the long run.”

Senior Cassie Knigge believes Trump needs to rebuild America’s economy so more people can work.

“Trump’s a successful businessman. I have high hopes for him to bring jobs to Americans,” Knigge said.

Settich encourages students to be active in their role as citizens.

“I think students should be hopeful and confident about the future of our country,” he said. “Our government is just one institution of our country. That institution depends on all of us, not just one man or woman. As long as we do our job, America will be fine.”