Players of the Week help Ravens to first victory

By Todd Porter Jr, The Circuit.

The Ravens (1-0) defeated Missouri Valley (0-1) in a 42-17 blow out to prove why they should be in the Top 25 NAIA rankings on Aug. 26.

The victory was the first time the Ravens have defeated Missouri Valley since 2011. Benedictine’s offensive line allowed only one sack.

Junior Quarterback and Offensive Player of the Week, Shaefer Schuetz, had a career day against the Vikings as he threw for 309 yards on 16 of 27 attempts for four touchdowns. Schuetz completed nearly 60 percent of his passes and excelled in getting the ball down the field. He connected with four different receivers as junior Aaron Jackson led the way with 145 yards on 7 receptions.

“We were dominate up front,” Schuetz said. our offensive linemen did a great job every play. It was as if the entire line would just shift. That was the biggest thing offensively that allowed us to be successful.”

The offensive line allowed the Ravens to come back as the offense produced 42 points that day. 520 yards of total offense would help Benedictine rally for their first victory of the year.

Schuetz’s was later nominated Heart of America Offensive Player of the Week after a fine performance.

The BC defense allowed only 392 total yards, with 98 of those being rushing. The defense forced five turnover in the victory, which allowed for the offense’s success. Junior Linebacker and Defensive Player of the Week Tyler Shepard’ presence in the backfield created enough havoc to generate two sacks.

“Implementing the new defense has allowed us all to be athletes and get to the ball a lot faster. We expect to be extremely aggressive with everyone we line up with and thats just our mindset this year,” said Shepard. “Going 1-0 every rep and moving forward to the next play are our main priorities. We’ve got to believe it to achieve it.”

Special teams player of the week is junior kicker Jacob Young, who knocked in two field goals to help seal the victory.

The next Benedictine football game is Sept. 23 as the Raven’s take on Baker University.