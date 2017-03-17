Open to any Ravens, IROC and International Student Ambassador Applications

By Yuna Hayakawa, The Circuit.

Interested students can now apply online to become an International ROC leader or an International Student Ambassador.

IROC applications are due March 3 at 5 p.m. Interviews for applicants will be held March 20. International student ambassador applications are due March 22 at 5 p.m. with interviews on March 27.

Students selected for these positions must also have completed the Benedictine College Leadership Seminar.

IROC leaders help welcome international students to the campus, said Anne Faucett, director of international admission and services in the Center for International Education.

International Student Ambassadors also plan events for international students, she added. “We hope to start community-service projects and bring guest speakers to campus.”

Whitney Matous, a current IROC leader, says that communication skills are critical.

“I think a good quality to have in an IROC leader would be to be able to speak slowly and say things in a way that everyone can understand.”

One IROC leader found the position culturally enlightening.

“After the IROC experience, I got a better understanding of different cultures and how they interact with our culture,” said sophomore, Daniela Garcia-Perez.

Anyone interested should contact Anne Faucett at afaucett@benedictine.edu or stop by her office in the library, room 207.