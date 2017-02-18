O’Connor shines at Benedictine continues winning ways

By Nick Salamunovich, The Circuit.

The Benedictine College Ravens men’s basketball team added another win to their streak, increasing it to a nine straight. Benedictine defeated Missouri Valley 75-66 on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Even though they continued their streak, the team struggled with 21 turnovers which lead to 22 points for Missouri Valley off of turnovers.

“We were just not sharp with the ball”, said Head Coach Ryan Moody. “Things weren’t going really well, especially in in that game. I think we were trying to do too much and it led to turnovers.”

Despite the turnovers, the Ravens held on to the lead by shooting 80 percent from the free throw line.

“We practice them a lot”, Moody said. “Part of that is we have good shooters and guys are just very refined in their shot and they focus.”

Sophmore Thomas O’Connor, scored a game high 23 points against the Vikings. O’Connor made five of seven three pointers to help propel the Ravens to victory.

“He’s a very confident player”, Moody said. “His shots look the same every time. He spends time on it and are guys are very confident in him.”

The Ravens look to extend their winning streak to 10 straight when they take on the Baker University Wildcats Saturday, Feb. 11at 4pm in the Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.