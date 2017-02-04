New indoor intramurals

By Sarah Sapenoff, The Circuit.

The opening of the Murphy Recreation Center in 2016 is still providing major benefits to the Benedictine community.

One of these benefits is allowing the intramural program to grow in multiple aspects.

“The recreation center provided extra space for us, which allowed us room for some new intramurals,” said Hannah Trandahl, intramural scheduling and payroll assistant.

Some of the new intramurals include indoor soccer, Pokémon Go, chess and spike ball.

The extra space also allowed for more intramural games to happen at the same time.

“Everything is easier to schedule,” Trandahl said. “We now can run multiple games in the recreation center and the gym during the weekdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and all day Sunday.”

The participants in intramurals also reap the benefits.

“I like playing in the rec because we get to play all girls games at the same time,” said Lizzy Huey, a basketball player on the team Space Jam. “We don’t have to make a fool of ourselves in front of the boys.”

The recreation center has also provided more space for the intramural workers.

“We have our own office space just for intramurals and storage for our equipment,” said Trandhal.

This extra space is necessary since the intramural program also hired more workers to help run their expanding program.

Contact Pecos Miller, intramurals director at pmiller@benedictine.edu for more information.