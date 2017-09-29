Men’s soccer takes down William Penn to bring Family Weekend to an end

By Todd Porter Jr, The Circuit.

Ranked No. 20, the Benediction Men’s soccer team knew that their third conference game was going to be a fight until the end.

In the first half, the Ravens couldn’t find an open shot. Multiple times the Ravens were denied at the net as they trailed 3-2 in shot attempts going into half.

“Soccer’s a very simple game, you just have to score,” said Miguel Rodrigues, head coach of the Benediction men’s soccer team.

With it being Family Weekend, the crowd stayed engaged throughout the entire game. The stands were packed and the fans were enthusiastic. The chanting stayed strong till the clock hit zero.

After playing through a scoreless first half, William Penn would break the drought after 52 minutes to take a 1-0 lead.

After 72 minutes, mid-fielder Daniel Berry would put the Ravens on the board and tie the game 1-1, off a corner kick from Zack Ferguson.

“William Penn, just like anyone of the none top five teams in our conference is a very good team,” Rodrigues said. “They knocked off the No. 18 team in the country, Midland, and they’re coached by one of our very own.”

3-year Head Coach Jaymee Highcock graduated from Benedictine with a degree in Physical Education. An accomplished player at Benedictine, he was a team captain and helped his team to a 42-12-2 record in his tenure. Highcock was a part of the 2009 HAAC championship team that reached the NAIA National Tournament.

The Ravens sealed the win in the final 86 minutes once forward Adam James managed to dish out a pass to Ryan Dickerson, who was able to put one in the far post.

“My role on the team is to be a leader and set the tone for the rest of the players this year on and off the field,” James said. “With it being my last year I have to leave it all on the field. Play every game like it’s my last and not be scared to take chances.”