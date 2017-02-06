Men’s and women’s lacrosse adapt and train for 2nd varsity season

By Nick Servi, The Circuit.

The BC men’s and women’s lacrosse teams began as club sports. Now, each team is preparing to start their second season as varsity sports.

The women tied for most regular season wins, won the HCAC conference championship and went to nationals last year. The men finished 5-9 and missed nationals.

Senior Caitlyn Chickey says going to Nationals as a first-year varsity team was a big deal for the women.

Chickey, who is studying psychology, theology and evangelization and catechesis, discussed how her team is preparing for this season.

“A new emphasis this year on weight lifting has been a big adjustment because most of us hadn’t done it before this year,” she said.

Chickey explained that the BC women’s lacrosse team works hard to embody their mission statement: “To relentlessly challenge the margins of excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the Benedictine College community and to embrace the gifts God has entrusted to us and use them for the greater glory of God.”

“Our goal is to not try to create last year, but creating a new year with a new team,” Chickey said.

Senior Marianna Brown, a history major, agrees that the women’s team should focus on this season and the trials ahead.

“It was crazy last year because the majority of players in the club hadn’t played lacrosse before,” Brown said. “Now as a second year team, we’re recruiting players who’ve played in high school. It’s an interesting dynamic because a lot of the freshmen have different techniques and more experience than players [already] on the team.”

Brown believes the women’s team has improved since their first season as a varsity sport.

“We have so much potential,” she said. “We have amazing players and coach and a great mission statement. As our program grows as a varsity team, I think we’ll grow. Our coach taught us a lot about the rules of the game and made our program more organized, disciplined and intense.”

Chickey and Brown, along with juniors Elizabeth Darrow and Clare Hanson, are captains on the women’s team.

On the men’s side, senior Patrick Schmitt says the team has worked hard to prepare for this year by practicing six times a week for their “fall ball.”

This involved lifting weights on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and scrimmaging on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while also watching film through the Hudl app.

“We did our ‘fall ball’ to get faster and stronger and build our team chemistry,” Schmitt said. “We film all our practices and Coach puts them up on the Hudl app with notes for us. In the spring we also watch [the videos] and trade with the teams we play.”

Schmitt believes that accomplishing their goals this year is important because seven seniors are on the men’s team, including himself.

“We want to leave our legacy,” he said. “We want to be ranked in top ten and make the conference tournament and go to nationals. The cool thing about it as that each goal leads to the other. By doing those things one at a time, we keep our dream of going to nationals alive.”

The women’s first home game is against Truett-McConnell College at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the John Casey Soccer Complex.

The men’s first home game is at 4 p.m. on March 4 against Saint Ambrose University.

Each team has only four home games this semester.