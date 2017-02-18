Members of the track and field team qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championship

By Vequan Clark, The Circuit.

The Benedictine College track and field team competed on Saturday with athletes participating in the Jayhawk classic in Lawrence and the PSU invitational in Pittsburg.

Junior, John Danner was the lone Raven in the Jayhawk Classic as he took fifth place overall in the 1,000 meter run. He set a new indoor program record with a time of 2:32.34. John also met the “B” Standard to qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championship.

Elise Buchman and Lucy Leighton competed at the PSU Invitational in the 3,000 meter run.

“They are the seniors, they are the leaders and they have really stepped their game up,” said Henry Brun, Benedictine’s Head Track and Field Coach.

Buchman finished with a time of 10:24.10, winning her session and meeting the “A” Standard to qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championship. She currently has the top time in the Heart and the seventh overall time in the NAIA.

“It is awesome to have a teammate so similar in speed,” Buchman said. “We help pace each other as well as challenge each other. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together at nationals.”

Leighton was right behind her with a time of 10:25.36. She also met the “A” Standard and is currently second in the Heart, and eighth in the NAIA.

The Raven Track & Field Program is scheduled to compete in the annual Mule Relays hosted by the University of Central Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 4. in Warrensburg, Mo.