McDonald Hall international extravaganza

By Mary Elsen, The Circuit.

McDonald Hall transformed Haverty into a coffee house for their alcohol-free event on Feb. 4.

An international theme spread throughout the building for the night. Live student music, games, snacks, art and alcohol-free drinks greeted students.

“We knew that coffee houses had been done before and we knew we wanted to do it with a twist, so we decided on the international theme and then we also decided to do the art gallery,” said Erin Leahy, junior and McDonald RA.

The McDonald staff worked to incorporate alcohol facts throughout the event as the goal is to educate students about alcohol use.

“The MC’s, Monica and Chris, said some [alcohol] facts in between performances and then we also had, not canvases but, written in nice handwriting, alcohol facts in between the works of art,” Leahy said. “We also had little menus on the tables and on the back of each of those there were alcohol facts.”

“We were really glad with the turn out, it was a lot of people,” Leahy said.

Jackie Marko, a sophomore living in an on-campus SPO house attended the event.

“I really liked that there was opportunity to sit down and enjoy each other’s company, like playing games and [McDonald] had a lot of board games available,” Marko said. “Having students perform was really cool.”

Marko would enjoy attending the event again, but she would tweak a few things.

She wishes the art had been spread throughout Haverty to give it more of a “coffee shop feeling.” It was fun to see a lot of work from non-art majors, Marko added.

“I really liked that it kind of went later into the night, it [went] until 11,” Marko said. “I wish it had been longer, honestly.”

Regan Stiles, a junior living in Elizabeth Hall, also attended the event.

“It had a great atmosphere,” Stiles said. “It was nice that they incorporated the [international] theme within the event, because it was celebrating and it helped everybody celebrate and appreciate different cultures.”

Stiles enjoyed all the food and beverages served. She also liked the board games provided because they “brought people together.”

She liked the message of the alcohol-free event.

“I think they [McDonald] showed that you can still have fun and enjoy different types of drink(s) without it being alcohol,” Stiles said.