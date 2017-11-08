It’s more than just a game: Rosie McShane attributes overall success to others

By Todd Porter Jr, The Circuit.

The interesting thing about Rosie McShane is not necessarily how incredible of a student athlete she is, but how she was first recruited to come to Benedictine College.

McShane was accepted to Benedictine and offered a partial scholarship, due to her exceedingly high GPA and difficult course load taken at St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Phoenix, AZ.

“I committed to play at Benedictine in October of my senior year,” recalled McShane. “Immediately, I felt super fortunate to be able to play for Coach Lincoln; simply because of how great of a coach he is and because of the girls he recruits, they’re incredible people.

McShane only scored two goals in her first season in 2014. Emerging as a star just one year later, she accounted for an overwhelming 27 goals in the 2015 season. To prove the previous year was no fluke, she returned in 2016 and knocked in another 14 goals to add to her total.

Throughout her three years so far as a Raven, McShane’s hard work and dedication to the game seems to have paid off. It’s paved a way for her into the record books by achieving two NSCAA All-American honors (2015-2016), an Offensive Player of the Year selection (2016) and two first-team all American selections (2015-2016). In addition, McShane was also named the overall Heart Women’s Soccer Player of the Year and All-District team (2016).

Over her last three seasons for the Ravens, Rosie has arisen not only as a star on the field but also in the classroom as she’s managed to maintain a 3.81 GPA as a marketing major.

“Putting on a BC jersey means representing something greater than myself,” she said. “It means representing a college that’s fantastic, and it means that I’m just a member on a team that’s greater than anything I could ever be on my own.”

“I think that when you know that your coach believes in you, you play with a lot more confidence and security while on the field. With Lincoln, he gives you the kind of confidence and energy that exudes out onto the field and into the players. I feel really lucky that seniors from former years have taken the time to invest in me, and show me that they believe in me. That right there was extremely huge for me as a freshman and sophomore, and it helped a lot with my confidence.”

So far, this year, with only having played in 15 games, she accounts for 13 goals, one assist and a total of 27 points.

According to McShane, “Moving forward into our last regular season game, on senior night, we’ve been saying all season and for a while that there are going to be no easy games. We want to walk into every game ready to compete.”

“For us five seniors, [senior night is] our last final scheduled home game,” McShane said. “We just all want to go out there, have fun, and give our best performance.”

Her overwhelming passion for the game is unmistakably present as she wears the number 17 Benedictine jersey for her last few opportunities as a Raven. She looks to finish writing her record book as the women’s soccer team marches into post-season play.

The Ravens finish (8-2-2) in conference play and have managed to finish the season off on a five game winning streak.

“The National Tournament is something that we all want and think about,” McShane said. “But I think that as a team, we’ve all just tried to create a culture at practice on our work ethic. We’re just crafting, one day at a time. We know at this point that nothing is guaranteed, so we just come out, bust our butts everyday and have fun doing it.”

Just recently, McShane was named 2017 Heart player of the Year, 2017 Offensive Player of the year, and nominated to the first team all conference list alongside teammates Madison Sanders and Emily Ambuul.

“She’s won three straight Conference Player of the Year honors,” said Head Coach Lincoln Roblee. “Deservedly so– she’s proven to be one of the most dominant players in Heart of America women’s soccer history.”

The number 18 ranked Ravens sit at a (13-2-2) record and have earned themselves a number two seed in the Heart Tournament. Rosie will look to add to her 56 goals and 126 points on November 4, as the Ravens take on Baker University at home.