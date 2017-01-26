By Nicholas Salamunovich, The Circuit.

Have you ever wanted to see the land where Jesus was raised, died, and rose on? Have you ever wanted to experience a journey of Catholic Culture in the Middle East?

Now is your chance to take the opportunity, as the Holy Land Pilgrimage 2017 is coming your way at the end of the semester. The Pilgrimage will take place May 15 – May 23.

The leader of the trip is Fr. Simon Baker, OSB, Chaplain of Benedictine College, along with Daniel Musso director of Center of International Education.

“In a nutshell, it’s about experiencing Jesus,” said Fr. Simon. “That’s the point of going to see the Holy Land, is to see the places where he walked.”

Some of the highlights of the trip will be visiting and celebrating with prayer or mass at the main sites where Jesus walked.

There will be representatives at different local churches for the travelers to meet and discover the challenges they face as Middle Eastern Christians.

Lastly, you will be able to gain a realization of the conflicts that the Israelis and Palestinians have between each other, while keeping the peace.

Baker discussed how on one of the nights, the group will spend the night in the church that houses the crucifixion and tomb of Jesus.

“It will be a life changing experience to go where he was,” Baker said. “Holy Saturday will never be the same after that moment to have spent the night with him at his tomb.”

Students, alumni, staff and friends of the college are all encouraged to come on this holy journey.

The cost of the trip is $3,600, which includes all expenses from airfare to food.

Scholarships are also available for students through the College Ministry, if you are interested.

Many people are interested and there are about seven students who have signed up. There are still spots left for the trip.

“At the end of the trip, you’ll never look back and say, ‘You know, I really shouldn’t have spent that money,’” Baker said. “You go on a pilgrimage and encounter the Lord, that’ll last you a life time.”