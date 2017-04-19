FEI KANSAS CITY PRESENTS 2017 ACADEMIC AWARDS TO STUDENTS AT BENEDICTINE, WASHBURN, UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI AND MARTIN LUTHER COLLEGE



Kansas City, April 11, 2017 – The Kansas City chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI Kansas City) today announced three winners of its 2017 Academic Awards for outstanding students in Finance and Accounting, selected from universities in Kansas and Missouri, plus one legacy award to an outstanding student who is a child of an FEI Kansas City member. The winners received their merit awards at the Academic Awards Night program on Monday April 10.

Winners of FEI Kansas City’s 2017 Academic Awards:

Audra Burke, of Rush, CO, majoring in Accounting at Benedictine College, received an FEI Kansas City Academic Award.

Kelly Schunk, of Centennial, CO, majoring in Accounting at Washburn, received an FEI Kansas City Academic Award.

Julia Towler, of Lee’s Summit, MO, majoring in Accounting at the University of Missouri, received an FEI Kansas City Academic Award.

Cortney Manning, of Parkville, MO, pursuing a double major in Communication Arts & Literature and Elementary Education at Martin Luther College, received the FEI Kansas City Legacy Academic Award. She is the daughter of FEI Kansas City member Mike Manning.

“One of the most rewarding things FEI does is to partner with Kansas and Missouri schools as we sponsor annual academic awards to help students reach their goals of higher education. As Kansas City’s premier networking and professional development group for financial executives, our hope is that these young adults represent the next generation of leaders for the region,” said Bob Wright, president of the FEI Kansas City chapter. “This year, 19 top Finance and Accounting students in Kansas and Missouri were nominated by their colleges, and our chapter is honored to join in celebrating their achievements. In addition, we are pleased to honor an excellent student who is the daughter of Mike Manning, one of FEI Kansas City’s active, long-time members.”

About FEI Kansas City

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the pre-eminent association connecting senior-level financial executives. The FEI Kansas City chapter has about 200 members representing area companies and organizations. FEI Kansas City provides a forum for financial leaders to meet quality people and share solutions to the crucial issues that confront them daily. FEI meetings, professional development seminars and informal outings focus on the highest quality speakers and entertainment to facilitate the flow of new ideas and perspectives, as well as sound career and business decisions. For more information, please visit www.feikc.org.

For more information, contact: Dick Johnson, 913.649.8885 or dick@johnsonstrategic.com