Evangel takes three of four in rain lengthened series

By Nicholas Salamunovich, The Circuit.

The Benedictine College Ravens baseball team lost three of four games against the Evangel University Crusaders.

On Friday, March 24, the Ravens lost game one, 5-2. Evangel scored four runs in the second inning and one in the fifth inning. Benedictine scored their two runs in the fourth inning on a two-run homerun by freshman Michael Slaten that scored freshman Daryl Myers.

In game two, the Ravens answered Evangel with a 3-0 victory. Benedictine scored one run in each of the first three innings. Junior Matthew Jarecki hit a Homerun in the first inning, followed by a single by senior Logan Elliot that scored freshman Austin Watamaniuk in the second inning, and a base hit by junior Logan Finley that scored Slaten.

Games three and four were moved to Tuesday, March 28 after the games were postponed from Saturday, March 25. Benedictine dropped game three 3-1. Freshman Michael Kruse provided the lone Ravens hit in the second inning on a solo homerun, which tied the game at the time at one. Evangel scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and ultimately win game three.

Evangel took game four from Benedictine 10-9 on a late comeback victory. Evangel took a 2-1 lead into the second inning, but lost after a five run fourth inning, as Finley, senior Rocky DeSantis, freshman Brandon Barringer, Jarecki, and Myers scored five runs together to give the Ravens a 6-2 lead.

Benedictine extended their lead in the fifth, with a two-run homerun from DeSantis that drove in Kruse. Evangel managed to score a combined eight runs in the sixth and seventh innings en route to a 10-9 win.

“Any time you go into conference series and you lose three out of four, you’re probably disappointed,” said head coach Anthony Everman. “We could have done a better job at the plate and scored more runs for our pitching staff and we got the runs yesterday and weren’t able to hold the lead. We got some areas that we need to continue to evaluate and improve upon.”

Benedictine (19-14, 8-4) will be back at home on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 as the Missouri Valley College Vikings (13-12, 4-4) visit for a four game set. First pitch on both days is slated for 1 p.m. with game two to follow.