Dr. Michael King discusses the U.S. current monetary disorder

By Ellen Petersen, The Circuit.

As part of this semester’s Faculty Colloquia, Dr. Michael King, Director of the School of Business and Graduate Business Program, spoke on monetary order and disorder.

The colloquium took place on Feb. 15 in the Gangel Seminar Room and brought in a wide range of students, faculty and members of the greater Atchison community.

As King defined it, monetary order is the matter and form of money itself and the systems of institutions necessary for its production.

In the presentation, King explained our country’s current monetary state as being wildly disordered. He provided the examples of our 20 trillion dollar debt and the stock market in which trillions of dollars can disappear in a matter of hours.

“Recent events have merely added to their bewilderment,” King said. “Because of these financial realities, people today instinctively sense that something is wrong with our monetary order…and that reform is urgently needed.”

The remainder of the presentation aimed at diagnosing the problem by which King used philosophy, history and theology to back his thesis.

After explaining the two origins of money, King went into detail regarding the two types of money, these being natural money and fiat money. Natural money is that which comes into use when there is a demand for it, such as gold during the Gold Rush, while fiat paper money is “forced” money that is not backed by any natural commodity. Using these two definitions, King concludes that our current money system is essentially non-matter and non-existent and can consequentially be called disordered.

King believes, since the country is not currently in a state of order, money will eventually have to be reverted to natural money.

“We agree…that a monetary order is a matter or justice because the modern monetary institutions depend upon the prevailing legal order, and it is precisely this prevailing legal order that is an instrument of social injustice,” King said.

Junior Audra Burke, international business and accounting major, attended the colloquium and also felt strongly about the correlation between money and social justice.

“I’m in a Catholic Social Thought class and…it is interesting to think that we see money or we think of money as just something we use or deal with as opposed to something that is actively affecting the way we interact and the way our society operates,” Burke said.

“I think it is really important to have that understanding. [King’s conclusion] connected it back to not only how money works in the business economy but what it is intrinsically and how it should function in society.”