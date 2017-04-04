Discovering talents

By Grace King, The Circuit.

Discovery Day is a time where students present their talents for educational or learning purposes complete with a keynote speaker.

According to the Benedictine College website, “Benedictine College’s Discovery Program prepares students for lifelong learning by engaging them in interdisciplinary Discovery Projects. These projects offer students a meaningful context for their liberal arts education by integrating multiple perspectives, translating understanding into performance, and extending learning beyond the classroom.”

Discovery Day takes place this year on April 5 and will include a keynote speaker in the O’Malley McAllister Auditorium from 1- 2:20 p.m.

Being that Discovery Day covers a wide range of student interests and topics, most everyone can find topics they enjoy

Sophomore Marcela Heffernan is involved in two projects and they are both compositions.

One composition is by Hunter Eisenmenger, senior, and the other is by Maggie Boone, junior.

For Eisenmenger’s project, Heffernan is singing the second soprano part which he composed based on the Anima Christi prayer.

Heffernan’s second project involves playing the glockenspiel for Boone’s musical project, a composition called “Forest Wanderer,” written to display many different instrumental parts.

Heffernan practices for Eisenmenger’s an hour twice a week and Boone’s an hour a week.

Presentations of experiments are also occurring on Discovery Day.

Sophomore Blake Gollhofer’s group is doing an experiment that isolates bacteria from yogurt.

“We are isolating the lactobacilli genus of bacteria found in yogurt,” Gollhofer said. “We are testing their reaction to different antibiotics by taking a known concentration of antibiotics, diluting it 11 times for 11 different solutions. Then we are taking a known amount of bacteria from six different cultures and placing them into the two micrograms of the 11 different dilutions of antibiotics.”

They team will be placing solutions and bacteria in incubators for two days to see if anything grows.

It took Gollhofer’s group four to five months to prepare for their experiment and presentation of it.

Heffernan and Gollhofer are only some of the projects that are taking place.

The website gives more detailed information about the meaning behind Discovery Day, saying

“The challenges of the twenty-first century are guided by the traditions and values inherited from centuries of intellectual, cultural, and spiritual growth. Graduates who participate in the Discovery program are better prepared for the collaborative and creative demands they will encounter in the workplace.”

For more information regarding Discovery Day and this year’s presentations, visit the Benedictine website at www.benedictine.edu.