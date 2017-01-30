Deep into coffee

By Grace King, The Circuit.

It’s that time of the season where pencils and paper are broken out again and coffee cups suddenly become more full.

Whether it is black or styled more like Starbucks, coffee but has become cultural in many countries and around the world. It’s not important what country you live in. Whether it be the United States, Poland, Italy, or Nicaragua, coffee is beloved in many countries and for many college students.

Breakfast is known for being the most important meal of the day, but for some people coffee is.

Here in the U.S., it is more common for people, especially college students, to use coffee as a breakfast food.

“I turn on the coffee maker, I have coffee and then three hours later I might eat something,” said Magdalen Stromberg, sophomore.

Italy is one example of a country that is in sync with the United States when it comes to breakfast.

Christian Spesia, sophomore who studied abroad last semester in Italy, had different habits than Italians when it regarded breakfast.

“Italians don’t have the time before work. They are more focused on their work day,” Spesia said.

Italy has coffee bars all over.

“The coffee bars are very social places for them. They get coffee, maybe talk to friends and then go off to work,” Spesia concluded.

For Nicaraguans, breakfast food is more common than just drinking coffee. They differ with Italy and the United States on the subject of breakfast versus coffee.

“Everybody always takes the time to start off the day with something…they never just have coffee,” said Nicaraguan- born Cristina Gonzalez, McDonald Resident Director. “Something that is a staple in Nicaragua is bon tostado. Protein is a big source of nutrition-omelets.”

In Poland they have a similar approach when it comes to the importance of breakfast before a big day.

“I eat scrambled eggs and fried eggs, sausages too,” said high-schooler Agata Kucharska from Poland. “A lot of people drink it for breakfast, but I drink coffee after school.”

It seems to be a common consensus that when an individual knows they will have a busy day, they are prone to drinking more coffee. Stromberg drinks about 11 cups in a week if she has a lot of work to do that night or the next day she drinks more.

Most people agree they drink coffee for not only the taste, but also the energy.

In America, coffee seems as if it has veered off from its main purpose, which is to give an individual energy.

“I think America is very trendy when it comes to coffee. They like to explore different flavors and different variations of it,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that compared to the coffee culture in Nicaragua, America’s coffee is more dessert- like. “Coffee is more of a luxury in America. In Nicaragua, coffee is what sustains them. It is straight up coffee,” Gonzalez said. There is no Starbucks equivalent in Nicaragua, because they have their own fields that grow coffee beans.

In Poland, it depends on the generation and if you live in a village or a city.

“I live in a small town so we don’t have Starbucks here. I drink Costa Coffee- it’s like European Starbucks. My dad doesn’t even know what Starbucks is,” Kucharska said.

There are many outlets to get coffee on campus such as the Dining Hall, Café 62, Holy Grounds, and Grab N' Go.