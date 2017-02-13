Cheer places first at regional preview

By Sarah Sapenoff, The Circuit.

February is the start of competition season for the Benedictine College cheer squad. It is also the start of new beginnings as the squad competes in new competitions.

On Feb. 5, the cheer squad traveled to Baker University for their first competition to compete in Baker’s Regionals Preview Competition.

Before 2017, the cheer squad had only ever competed in one competition per season, the Heart of America Conference Competition.

“By competing in Baker’s Regional Preview, we had to start preparing for routine about a month earlier than we normally do,” said cheer captain, Tiana Hupfauf.

The early preparation paid off since the squad placed first out of five teams from the Heart of America conference.

“It was awesome to see our hard work pay off, especially since this was a competition we have never done before,” Hupfauf said.

The Baker Regional Preview was also good preparation for their upcoming competitions.

“It helped us get some of our nerves out of our system and show the freshmen what it’s like to compete at the college level,” said junior cheerleader, Jennifer Haynie.

Benedictine was the only all girls cheer squad out of the five competing.

On Feb.,11 the Benedictine squad went on to place seventh at the Heart of America Conference. They will compete in Regionals on Feb., 24 at Baker University.