Charlie Hustle BC gear now in the Raven Store

By Samuel Smeltzer, The Circuit.

Benedictine College has teamed up with a Kansas City based clothing company to bring new Raven gear that’s flying off the shelves.

BC announced their partnership with KC based clothing company Charlie Hustle during Homecoming weekend.

Charlie Hustle designed two t-shirts for the college that sold out during Homecoming weekend. They have since restocked.

Garrett Childer is the wholesale manager of Charlie Hustle. He was interviewed by Benedictine College for the official press release of the partnership.

“Charlie Hustle takes vintage and makes it fresh,” Childer said. “Benedictine College does the same, offering its students access to modern facilities and a world-class education at the institution with history and rich traditions.”

Charlie Hustle makes apparel for Kansas University, Oklahoma State, and their famous “I Heart KC” shirts.

“The shirts were really popular with families over Homecoming, and I think we sold almost all of them,” said Sarah Vall, senior and Raven Store employee.

The shirts can be purchased on the online Raven Store, but not on Charlie Hustle’s website until after the new year. The shirts will also be available in the Charlie Hustle store on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City soon.

“We’re a part of the Charlie Hustle craze that’s going on right now with the Royals and the ‘I Heart KC’ shirts,” said Steve Johnson, head of BC Marketing. “Now we’re a part of that brand.”

This isn’t the first time this year that the college has partnered with a big brand name however. Earlier this school year it was announced that Under Armour would become the official sponsor of Benedictine Athletics.

“All of these things are just the steps you take when you are a more elite institution,” Johnson said.

The two shirts can be purchased for $32 in the Raven Store or online. So far these are the only two designs planned to be made by Charlie Hustle.