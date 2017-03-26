Candlelit Stations of the Cross held Friday evenings during Lent

By Danielle Sabolik, The Circuit.

McDonald and Memorial Halls are hosting a candlelit Stations of the Cross on Friday evenings throughout Lent.

Starting on March 17, participants meet at 9 p.m. outside Memorial and walk to the outdoor Stations of the Cross behind the Abbey.

Sophomore and McDonald RA Jocelyne Kleinsmith thought of hosting an event after participating in the candlelit Stations last year with a group of friends.

“I am used to doing the Stations back home in high school,” said Jocelyne Kleinsmith.

Sophomore and RA in Memorial Genevieve G’Sell is helping Kleinsmith organize this event.

“The idea was to unite both McDonald and Memorial, and anyone else together in prayer,” said G’Sell. “[We also want] to follow The Way of the Cross by St. Alphonsus Liguori so that we can better unite our sacrifices this Lent to that of Jesus Christ.”

The girls love having the Stations in Abbeyland, especially since the monks have renovated them recently.

“[The Stations are] outside because it just feels more realistic,” Kleinsmith said. “It feels like you’re actually walking the Stations just like Jesus did on his walk to Calvary.”

“The Stations in Abbeyland are spread out by the bluff and it’s beautiful out there because the stars are so bright,” G’Sell said.

Participants will lead the Stations.

“Everyone in the group can take turns leading one station if they desire,” Kleinsmith said. “We usually pass around the station booklet and they will read the meditation or reading and then everyone will sing the hymn at the end together.”

“To me, it reflects the idea that there is this suffering of the Cross but there’s the hope of the Resurrection so that’s why we carry around the light because we are remembering the hope even amidst the suffering,” Kleinsmith said.

Kleinsmith encourages everyone to come. The group meets outside Memorial Hall at 9 p.m. on Fridays all throughout Lent.