Benedictine takes Naxos Music Library for a test run

By Ayden Pugh, The Circuit.

In late August, it was announced over the Benedictine FYI that all students would be granted access to the online Naxos Music Library.

Naxos ML is a comprehensive collection of classical music available online offering over 2,031,400 tracks of Classical music, Jazz, World, Folk and Chinese music, with over 1,000 albums added monthly.

Access to the library is focused on giving an educational resource of quality recordings and composer bios to music majors, minors and enthusiasts. One might ask what makes Naxos better than say Spotify, Pandora, or even YouTube? The answer is quality and consistency according to Dr. Christopher J. Greco, associate professor in the Department of Music at Benedictine College.

“I believe in order to connect our student body with the most recent developments in our respective fields and disciplines would most certainly involve adoption to digital platforms, and adoptions to more and more digital access; for example, Naxos Music Library,” Greco said.

Greco says this subscription to the program would be a 24/7 campus wide unlimited access. When a musician needs to find a song to listen too or rehearse with, it is a virtual guarantee that Naxos will have what they need. Other platforms such as Pandora or YouTube do not have such a guarantee.

“Staying current and relevant as professors and as a college includes remaining open and alert to the unceasing change in our world and specifically the higher educational landscape,” Greco said.

MeiLi Kok, junior music composition major, shares her opinions on the matter.

“I think it’s really great.” Kok said. “I think its something that we need for the Music Department. It’s like the virtual equivalent of our music library here at Benedictine. I think people would listen to more music if they didn’t have to mess around with physical recordings.”

Benedictine College is catching up with the digital times. According to Greco, JSTOR, a music education standard for most colleges, is something that Benedictine did not have only a few years ago. On top of JSTOR, most colleges will have another subscription based music library. This test run of the Naxos Music Library is a sign that Benedictine College is, in fact, trying to catch up with the digital world.

However with every step forward there are new challenges.

“It’s kind of like YouTube in how things are searched, so I think that people will fall back on YouTube because it’s what they are used too,” Kok said. “I think if Naxos wanted to cater to more people they should upgrade their site so it is more modern.”

Greco explains why the college needs an online music library.

“Selecting what’s relevant as educational practices and resources, and implementing steps in order to achieve a high-quality learning environment is, after all, in large part why we are all here; to experience a compelling and stimulating high-quality college education within a community of scholarship and faith,” Greco said.