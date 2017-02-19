Benedictine opens season with three-game sweep

By Nick Salamunovich, The Circuit.

The Benedictine College baseball opened their season three wins at home against Central Christian College, On Friday, the Ravens won their 11-1, and Saturday 5-4 and 3-2 respectively.

Friday, the team recorded 11 runs on 12 hits offensively, and held a big lead throughout the game. Defensively, the Ravens had one error.

“I thought the guys executed very well,” said head coach Anthony Everman. “I thought the energy was awesome.”

On the mound, freshman Kamden Miller pitched 6 innings, allowing one run off of one hit. He recorded three strikeouts and threw 94 pitches.

“I’m just really excited that I was to come out here and do my job and perform for my teammates and for my coaches and be able to start our season off the right way,” Miller said.

In game two on Saturday, the team recorded five runs on seven hits. They were down 4-0 until the fourth inning, when they scored three runs, another run in both the sixth and the final run in the eighth inning to secure the win.

“We gave up some runs early,” Everman said. “It was good to see them come back from adversity and have them compete even though everything wasn’t going our way.”

In game three, the Ravens scored three runs on four hits, to complete the sweep of Central Christian.

Through the first three games, the Ravens limited Central Christian offensively, but there is still plenty to work on.

Their offense sputtered in the last two games winning both games by only one run.

“We just need to keep pressuring on offense more,” Everman said. “We just need to score more runs.”

A bright spot in the lineup was freshman Michael Slaten. Through three games, Salten recorded five runs and three RBI’s, as well as seven assists from third base.

“I had a blast,” Slaten said. “This is a really great experience, something that I have been looking forward to for a long time.”

Junior Matthew Jarecki added four runs, two RBI’s, and recorded eight defensive outs.

“I thought I did well and then I also thought the whole team did well,” Jarecki said. “Everyone backed everyone up and there was really no dull moments.”

The Ravens are back on the field Tuesday, Feb. 14 against KCAC opponent Ottawa University. First-pitch for game one is at 12 p.m. with game two to follow.